After nine years as head coach of the Western Harnett baseball team, Dalton Hardee is moving one town over.
Hardee was named Thursday as the new head baseball coach at Lee County High School, where he takes the reins of a program that he has frequently tangled with during his years of directing the Eagles.
Hardee replaces Jevon Wade, who went 86-63 in seven seasons with the Yellow Jackets, winning 18 games in each of the past two campaigns. Wade, who succeeded Hall of Fame coach Charlie Spivey in 2017, recently accepted a position at Grace Christian School to start a technical education program there.
“I teach CTE (Career and Technical Education) and they asked me to teach at Grace and also help coach,” said Wade, who co-owns and operates the C35 Baseball program with Crusader head baseball coach Rob Wooten. “It is a great opportunity and I couldn’t turn down the offer for my family.”
Hardee, 34, had the endorsement of both Wade and Spivey to lead the Yellow Jacket program into its next era.
“Coach Hardee is a good coach, and he did a good job at Western Harnett,” said Wade. “Coach Spivey and I discussed it, and we both felt like he was a good fit for Lee County.”
After a four-year playing career at Mars Hill College between 2008 and 2011, Hardee graduated with a BS degree in physical education and began to pursue a teaching and coaching career. He was hired at Western prior to the 2015 season.
Western Harnett has never been a baseball power and those who have coached at the school have had to do more with less. It has had just two overall winning seasons in the past 15 years. Hardee directed the most successful of them, going 18-8 during the 2019 season and taking the team to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs. The year before, Western finished 14-15 overall against a brutal schedule, but made it to the third round of the playoffs before falling by one run to league rival Union Pines.
He played 132 games at Mars Hill, including 118 starting assignments, where he hit .290 (123-for-424) and showed exceptional on-base skills, with an OBP close to .400 in his career. He scored 103 runs and drove in 78. Toward the end of his time with the Lions, he played third base every day and batted second in the order.
He has shown the same tendencies as a coach. Even Western’s more pedestrian teams have had on-base rates close to the .400 mark, coming in at .366 this spring even though the team batting average was an anemic .221, and six members of the team had an OBP of .400 or higher.
He will inherit a core of returning players with the Yellow Jackets who should be able to contend in the Sandhills Athletic Conference in the spring of 2024.
Hardee is the son of NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee Pete Hardee, who won more than 400 games at West Caldwell, New Bern, Watauga and Alexander Central high schools. Dalton played for his father at Watauga prior to attending Mars Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.