Lee Early College, a public high school in Sanford, has been named one of the nation’s 2023-24 Best High Schools by U.S. News, an accolade the school has received over the last nine years.

The magazine well known for its college and university rankings also evaluates high schools annually based on several sources of data — including state-required tests, graduation statistics and how well schools prepare students for college. About 18,000 schools are ranked nationwide with the top 40% receiving status as a U.S. News Best High School.