Lee Early College, a public high school in Sanford, has been named one of the nation’s 2023-24 Best High Schools by U.S. News, an accolade the school has received over the last nine years.
The magazine well known for its college and university rankings also evaluates high schools annually based on several sources of data — including state-required tests, graduation statistics and how well schools prepare students for college. About 18,000 schools are ranked nationwide with the top 40% receiving status as a U.S. News Best High School.
Lee Early College placed among the top 200 high schools in all of North Carolina.
“We’re happy to be recognized as one of the nation’s top high schools,” Principal Kisha Timberlake Derr said. “At the same time, it’s no surprise for those of us who work around Lee Early College every day. Our students are highly motivated, our teachers are outstanding and everyone works hard so our students can thrive and graduate with both their high school diplomas and college degrees.”
Located on the campus of Central Carolina Community College, Lee Early College is a public high school created as a partnership between the community college and Lee County Schools. Students from across the public school district apply for admission in the spring of their eighth-grade year and those who are accepted and enroll have an opportunity to complete their high school diploma and two-year college degree for free and usually in five years or less.
More than 275 students are currently enrolled in the school created, in part, to attract students who are often underrepresented in college — including minority students and students from low-income families or whose parents never attended college.
