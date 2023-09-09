Both Lee County and Southern Lee were back on the field Thursday evening for soccer matches, but this time, it didn’t turn out as well as the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers might have hoped for.
Southern was coming off a strong performance in a rout of Scotland the day before, but had to travel for Thursday’s second match of the Sandhills Athletic Conference campaign and took a 4-2 loss at Richmond. The Raiders took a 3-1 lead in a chippy first half that saw the hosts score two quick early goals, sandwiched around one by Southern’s Krystian Maciejewski, and then extend it to 3-1 by halftime thanks to a penalty kick.
The Cavaliers (3-3, 1-1 SAC) closed the gap to 3-2 when Angel Terrones scored early in the second half, but the Raiders (3-2-1, 1-0-1), who had tied Pinecrest the night before, scored another goal and put it away.
Lee County, which is ranked No. 8 in the 3A East by MaxPreps, faced a very difficult assignment Thursday, but not one in SAC play. The Jackets stepped out again to take on Holly Springs, and the Golden Hawks of the Southwest Wake 4A stayed undefeated this season with a 3-1 victory over Lee.
The Yellow Jackets (5-3) played the Hawks, the No. 9-ranked team in the 4A East, even for a half, but Holly Springs (4-0-2) scored three times after the break and Lee could only muster one, an Irvin Gutierrez goal assisted by Christopher Orellana.
Lee has played a challenging early-season schedule, with 10 of the team’s first 13 opponents being 4A teams, including their next one, on Tuesday at Rolesville.
The Cavaliers will also be playing up again on Monday night, when they travel to Pinecrest to face the Patriots for the second time this fall.
