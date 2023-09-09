Both Lee County and Southern Lee were back on the field Thursday evening for soccer matches, but this time, it didn’t turn out as well as the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers might have hoped for.

Southern was coming off a strong performance in a rout of Scotland the day before, but had to travel for Thursday’s second match of the Sandhills Athletic Conference campaign and took a 4-2 loss at Richmond. The Raiders took a 3-1 lead in a chippy first half that saw the hosts score two quick early goals, sandwiched around one by Southern’s Krystian Maciejewski, and then extend it to 3-1 by halftime thanks to a penalty kick.