Ready to meet the Cavaliers and the Yellow Jackets who will be taking to various fields and courts throughout the area this fall? You can get your chance tonight and tomorrow.
Southern Lee will go first, with the annual “Meet the Cavs” event tonight at 7:30 p.m. in school gym. Southern is fielding teams in cheerleading, cross country, football, men’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis this fall.
Lee County will have its turn Wednesday, with “Meet the Jackets” day coming in the Peace Gym at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets have all of the same teams as Southern plus gymnastics.
Wednesday also starts the scrimmage season for the various schools. At 9 that morning, the Jackets will visit Fuquay-Varina High School for the first football scrimmage of the preseason. Lee has a second scrimmage slated for 9 a.m. Friday at Middle Creek High School. The other two local teams will make their 2023 debut at 6 that evening. Lee Christian School will be home against Father Capodanno, a team it will play during the regular season, while Southern Lee is one of the teams taking part in the Northwood Jamboree in Pittsboro, also at 6.
The end of the week will bring more scrimmages for local teams. Grace Christian men’s soccer hosts Seaforth Thursday at 4:30, while at the same time, Southern Lee tennis will be scrimmaging at Seaforth. Grace has two more scrimmages slated for Saturday. The soccer team will be at a jamboree at Metrolina Christian, while Grace volleyball will scrimmage at Gaston Day. Lee County volleyball is scrimmaging at home that morning.
