MEET 1

New Southern Lee head coach Fred Blanks directs practice as the Cavaliers gear up for a new season. Southern is hosting “Meet the Cavs” tonight for all of the fall sports teams, and the football team will scrimmage Friday at Northwood.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Ready to meet the Cavaliers and the Yellow Jackets who will be taking to various fields and courts throughout the area this fall? You can get your chance tonight and tomorrow.

Southern Lee will go first, with the annual “Meet the Cavs” event tonight at 7:30 p.m. in school gym. Southern is fielding teams in cheerleading, cross country, football, men’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s tennis this fall.