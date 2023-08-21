PITTSBORO — Leomie Lee Alston, 104, of Pittsboro, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Alston was born the third of six children to Haywood and Lealer Lee on May 17, 1919, in Chatham County. She was called home to her final resting place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Leomie was a soft-spoken person with a giving heart. She met and accepted the Lord during her youth.
She married Pearlie Alston Sr. who preceded her in death. Through their union five children were born, Ella Mae, Pearlie Jr., Gene, Clara and Ernest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pondora (John) Reeves and Lubie (Joe) Reaves; brothers, Hazel (Jettie) Lee, Benjamin Franklin (Viola) Lee and Colon (Mary) Lee; daughters, Clara D. Alston and Ella (Jasper) Allen and daughter-in-law, Clementine Alston.
She leaves to mourn three sons, Pearlie Alston, Jr. (Susie) of Fayetteville, Gene A. Alston (Annie) of Pittsboro and Ernest L. Alston of Fayetteville; three granddaughters, Anaya A. (Kris) Chavious of Huntersville, Allyson A. Alston of Greensboro and Sabrina M. Brinson (Morton) of Mableton, Georgia; four grandsons, Antonio A. Alston of Burlington, Anthony A. Alston of Pittsboro, Allen A. Alston (Pricilla) of Siler City and Morrison Alston Neville of Pittsboro; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Alston Chapel United Holy Church, 1832 Alston Chapel Rd., Pittsboro. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
