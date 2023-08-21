PITTSBORO — Leomie Lee Alston, 104, of Pittsboro, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.

Ms. Alston was born the third of six children to Haywood and Lealer Lee on May 17, 1919, in Chatham County. She was called home to her final resting place on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.