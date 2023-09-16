Biden more interested in other countries
To the Editor:
First of all I would like to stress this is my firm opinion about what is happening in our country. We have a President that appears to be more interested in helping other countries such as Ukraine than he is our problems. He has sent many billions of dollars to this country and it is going to be completely destroyed if a negotiated settlement is not achieved soon. He has left the border wide open with millions of illegals entering our country from all over the world, What is the difference between this and an invasion without weapons?
He has canceled drilling leases everywhere possible to drain our independence from other enemy countries. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline to spite President Trump and to have our country more dependent on our enemies for security. He has drained the Strategic Oil Reserve and sold some of the oil to China. His disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left many military service members dead and left 80 billion dollars worth of prime military equipment in enemy hands.
He has weaponized the FBI, CIA, DOJ and IRS against his political enemies. Why was it so much more serious when President Trump LEGALLY removed secret files from the white house and secured them when he was president than for Biden to ILLEGALLY remove the same when he was Senator and VP and scattered them around the country including Chinatown? This is becoming like a third world country in prosecuting his political enemies (President Trump) with trumped up bogus charges to keep him off the 2024 election ballot. Nancy Pelosi had Trump impeached for merely inquiring about some of the illegal and corrupt things the Bidens were doing in Ukraine when he was VP. Most of all the news media are covering for the Bidens and are attempting to influence the next election as they did in 2020. The Republicans will not cooperate with each other to fight this injustice as the (programmed) Democrats do.
I am a firm believer the 2020 election was rigged in Biden’s favor but only God Almighty could prove it with all the opposition from the news media bias and others. In my opinion we had the best president with President Trump in my lifetime and now have the very worst. President Trump came into office as a rich man working to improve our country and they are trying to break him. Biden seems more interested in helping other countries than our own. I may be wrong but I think Biden will drop out of the race and pardon himself and all his corrupt family before he leaves office. I have some friends and family that are democrats but I hope they will learn better before it’s too late. If Biden or his Clone should win the next election then this country will never survive and have another fair and honest election. The election rules will be changed in ways to always favor the Democratic party.
We need more honest and Patriotic people like our own Lee County commissioner, Kirk Smith to guide our country local ,state, and nation through this crisis. I know some people will disagree with me on these topics but so far, this is a free country.
Joe Edwards
Sanford
