Class of ’73 celebrates a special year
To the Editor:
Sanford Central High School Class of ‘73 will be celebrating their Golden Anniversary this month, and classmates recently shared this memory on Facebook:
From their early beginnings, our Class of ‘73 football team babies have grown along with footballs’ popularity in America.
According to Wikipedia (plus some local details), American football’s explosion in popularity during the second half of the 20th Century can be traced to the 1958 NFL game between the Baltimore Colts and the N.Y. Giants (when our ‘73 Jackets were tots). It was a contest that has been dubbed the ‘Greatest Game Ever Played’.
A rival league to the NFL, the America Football League (AFL) began play in 1960 (when our Jackets were pre-schoolers).
The pressure it put on the senior league (NFL) led to a merger between the two leagues and the creation of the Super Bowl in 1967 (when our Jackets were in middle school) and it has since become the most watched television event in the United States on an annual basis.
The Super Bowl has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966. High School football across the country became more popular as professional football became more popular. We grew along with them.
Sanford Central High School has represented our state well winning five state championships in football under Coach Paul Gay.
The 1972-73 edition of the Sanford Yellow Jackets showed us exactly what they are ... NO. 1. With an 11-2-1 season, the Jackets brought to Sanford the title of “STATE CHAMPIONS” which they share with the Tuscola Mountainers.
Note: Lee County’s city and county schools merged in 1977, thus Central became East Lee. Charlie Spivey, a 1973er, excelled in baseball, basketball, and football at Central, went to college, and then became employed in the Athletic Department at Lee Senior in 1980.
As much as Charlie enjoyed playing sports at Central, he enjoyed his coaching and assisting positions at Lee Senior even more. Lee Senior won two state championships in baseball in 1996 and 2001.
It was 36 years after he began that Charlie gave himself the thumbs up to retire.
We 1973ers are especially proud of our class’ contributions to the sport.
Vivian Rosser
Sanford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.