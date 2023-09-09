Climate movement needs you
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 6:47 am
Climate movement needs you
To the Editor:
So, you are concerned about the Climate Crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the Climate Movement needs you, it needs everyone, to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:
• Learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov
• Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.
• Get involved; join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that too.
• Get political; take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.
• Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very gratifying.
• Pace yourself; we’re in this for the long haul. Have Hope.
Ron Saler
Mt. Airy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.