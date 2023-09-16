Disavowing and authoritarian push
To the Editor:
I want to make sure that the Sanford public is aware of “Project 2025: Presidential Transition Project,” and ask whether Lee Co. republicans reject and disavow this authoritarian push from the GOP.
I also want to make this clear: this isn’t fear-mongering. I’m literally quoting the plan of the GOP’s biggest business partner. This is some of what you’re voting for when you vote Republican next year. 900-pages of this.
“Project 2025” was established by the Heritage Foundation, aka the largest conservative think-tank and activists in the USA, since Ronald Raegan, and embodies GOP policy goals. They published a 900-page manifesto, titled “Mandate for Leadership” (no I haven’t read it all, and neither has any Republican). They outline long-term goals and a First-180-Days playbook.
The project’s mission-statement: “This book, this agenda, the entire Project 2025 is a plan to unite the conservative movement and the American people against elite rule and woke culture warriors. […] Conservatives have just two years and one shot to get this right. With enemies at home and abroad, there is no margin for error” (p16).
Let’s be clear, y’all: the GOP is treating 2024 as an existential threat — are the rest of us?
The GOP wants to: dismantle Health and Human Services (p283-284), and I will quote their opening sentence about the Dept. of Education: “Federal education policy should be limited and, ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated,” (p319).
What is the official stance of Sherry Lynn Womack and the rest of the board of education Republicans? Remember y’all: silence is complicity.
They want to end federal PELL grants for college kids and reconsider federal investment into “liberal” universities (p320); and they also want to end free lunch for poor kids in schools (p337).
They also want to bar transgender people from the military (p104); make it lawful to discriminate against gender-identity in the job-market (p584); equate transgender identity with pornography, and then outlaw all pornography (p5).
They also strike at same-sex marriages, among other things that they are unsafe homes for adoption (p481).
I could go on.
I’m scared that the Democratic establishment doesn’t do enough, doesn’t scream enough, doesn’t fight enough. They’re too afraid about playing by the old rules of decorum.
Decorum is dead. Respect is dead.
This next election isn’t a threat, it’s an arms-race; but the Democrats are too scared of guns to be ready for it.
William P.G. Tucker
Sanford
