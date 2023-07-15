Eco-Marxists, gas stoves and fracking
To the Editor:
The following comments do not represent the views of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, but it certainly will affect my Environmental, Social, and Governance score.
During the opposition against natural gas extraction here in Lee County, I wrote of the opponents as “tree hugging, earth worshiping, human hating, Eco-Marxists.” The key word is “Eco-Marxists.” Marxism and the Communist governance it spawned, is a top-down dictatorial political ideology that requires total control of the masses.
Take for example my home state of New York who famously banned hydraulic fracturing for natural gas thus denying the landowners an opportunity to profit from their private property. A drilling ban that also prevents market forces from working to reduce the cost of home heating and electrical production.
New York now dictates a ban on all gas stoves, water heaters, and home heating systems adding that after 2026 home owners cannot replace these natural gas appliances and can only use electric appliances.
The state dictate adds that local governments replace productive agricultural land with thousands of acres of inefficient and toxic solar farms. The ideological Marxist demands total control in the everyday lives of their subjects.
Now we have Federal rulings that destroy the automotive industry by dictating we must buy electric vehicles (EVs) free markets be damned! Tax subsidies along with government mandates artificially drive both the solar and EV industries.
Add to the fact that the Chinese Communist Party holds over 80% of the world’s rare earth metals required for solar panels, wind turbines, and EV batteries. These Eco-Marxists will profit greatly from our government dictates.
The positive aspect of Eco-Marxism, given the deadly history of Communist regimes responsible for the mass killing of an estimated 100,000,000 souls, is the future reduction of all those carbon footprints.
As always, I shall remain in search of our GOD-Given Liberties.
Kirk Smith
Sanford
