Community Violence Intervention Programs in NC
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 11:33 am
Community Violence Intervention Programs in NC
To the Editor:
This week the Salvation Army hosted a crisis intervention program at the Navigation Center. The presentation was delivered by Sanford Police Officer Sergeant Rice to members of S3 Housing Connect. Considering the recent killing of a Sanford teen by a Sanford teen, the presentation was timely. Sergeant Rice also told us the current substance abuse in Sanford is the worst he has seen in his 22 years as a Police Officer.
I do not know if Sanford/Lee County is ready for a community violence intervention program or not, but 12 cities and/or counties in NC have adopted CVI programs with measurable success. State funding is needed to build effective community violence intervention programs. The NC State Budget still has not been approved and we do not know how much, if any funds have been earmarked for CVI programs. Concerned North Carolinians have talked to our NC State Representatives about this critical issue. Community Violence Intervention Programs work. Please contact Senator Jim Burgin and House Representative John Sauls and urge them to support funding CVI Programs.
John Kirkman
Sanford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.