Sanford, NC (27330)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.