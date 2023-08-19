Kudos to Sanford business taking care of customers
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kudos to Sanford business taking care of customers
To the Editor:
Recently I broke a window at my home. A friend got the window out and I called, for the first time ever, Hope Mills Glass of Sanford.
The receptionist was extremely nice and helpful. I met with one expert technician and six hours later, the window was good as new. The price was very reasonable.
Thanks to everyone at Hope Mills Glass of Sanford.
Alexander Cox
Sanford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.