Losing a valuable business
To the Editor:
The recent foreclosure auction of the Spring Lane Cinemas is a sad commentary on the fate of so many businesses during the Covid Pandemic. To date there are 1,157,132 deaths from Covid and its variants in the United States. In North Carolina, we are approaching 30,000. The pandemic has been more severe and prolonged than we could have imagined, largely because so many of us did not heed the warnings and recommendations of the scientists and medical professionals.
Businesses have also failed and struggled during the pandemic. Particularly hard hit were restaurants, fitness centers, and the entertainment sector. With a diminished customer base and rising costs of operation some of them simply could not survive. A significant part of the hardship was property taxes which they could not afford to pay. Unpaid property taxes on the Spring Lane Cinemas were $368,001. It would have been helpful if property taxes could have been reduced or deferred for businesses which experienced this hardship. It is not good for the economy for too many once profitable businesses to close, and it certainly diminishes the quality of life for many of their patrons.
Our country has not experienced this kind of business climate since the Great Depression and the Second World War. Let us hope that we do not face another medical crisis like the Covid Pandemic.
Thomas K. Spence, Jr.
Sanford
