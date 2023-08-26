NC ‘sausage’ update
To the Editor:
Our General Assembly overrode Governor Cooper’s veto on House Bill 488 prohibiting 2009 building code updates aimed at improved homeowner energy-efficiency savings and resilience to climate change’s extreme weather events until 2031.
We should closely monitor how the “sausage is made” in our General Assembly!
For example, the powerful special interest group, NC Home Builders Association, lobbied, wrote significant parts of the bill, and finally passed HB 488 into law placing their interests over ours.
Furthermore, HB 488’s primary sponsor, a builder, Rep. Mark Brody (Union County Republican) accepted tens of thousands of dollars from residential construction donors in 2022.
Governor Cooper (7/7/23) wrote: “This bill stops important work to make home construction safer from disaster and more energy efficient, and ultimately will cost homeowners and renters more money. The bill also imperils NC’s ability to qualify for FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] funds by freezing residential building code standards. Not only does the bill wipe out years of work to make homes safer and more affordable, it also violates the Constitution by rigging the way rules are made. Therefore, I veto the bill.”
Notably, FEMA designates North Carolina as having the weakest building code in southeastern US (https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_bcat-region-4-report_fy2023.pdf).
Since our General Assembly passed HB 488 into law, certain federal funding is jeopardized — FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program [previously, NC received $73.8 million for 25 projects]. North Carolinians now risk ineligibility for Inflation Reduction Act’s $1 billion supporting code updates/implementation/enforcement and $225 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Funds incentivizing building code updates to match rapidly developing technology. Such federal grants prioritize funding for states maintaining updated modern codes providing safer, higher-performing homes against climate change and more affordable power bills.
We North Carolinians will now lose out on federal disaster funds, just as climate change risk of home damage is accelerating, and lose out on new energy-efficient household savings just as Duke Energy is proposing rate hikes.
Remember this special interest “sausage” as you vote next election!
Minta Phillips
Julian
