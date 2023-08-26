To the Editor:
Congratulations to the Lee County Library and the Tourist Board for putting on such a great show for everyone Saturday at the library.
Updated: August 27, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
It was a great day and everyone I saw, both kids, adults, and other "Spock eared" people, were enjoying the game-filled day.
The day was filled with singing, games, videos, sword fighting and castle bouncy stuff.
Over 40 vendors, five food trucks and a host of characters I can't even begin to desribe in costumes walking around. As a senior citizen, I did not know any of these character, but everyone seemed to have a day of fun for free.
Put their "Pop!Con Renaissance Faire" on your calendar for next year. It was really something to see and behold.
John Lipscomb
Sanford
