READ Act needs support
To the Editor:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:23 pm
READ Act needs support
To the Editor:
I doubt many of you have heard of the READ Act. It may seem like something to be swept under the rug with the newer political developments of the year, but this act being amended to include 10 fiscal years instead of 5 will change millions of lives around the world.
The READ Act aims to enforce education for those millions of children who have no access to quality education or education at all. 258 million children are being deprived of quality education, hindering their ability to truly transform into adulthood and being deprived of a childhood that we all think of. Globally, 258 million children do not have access to quality education. That means that close to 30% of the GLOBAL population does or did not have access to quality education.
While the re-authorization of an act that has rarely been in the news may seem like something small, this act helps more people than most legislation being passed or covered in the news cycle. Re-authorizing the READ Act is something that can be done by a simple email or phone call to your member of Congress. That one email, one phone call, could add a cosponsor to the bill, and effectively help those millions of children being deprived of the education they so deserve.
Reach out to Congress. One person can create a difference.
Kelsey Welch
Cary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.