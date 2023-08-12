lETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Renewable energy is not Marxist
To the Editor:
I want to apologize to the Sanford Herald readership for my extended absence; for I’ve been busy with an extensive road-trip across the entire Southern United States, and through much of the Southwest region. An incredible experience — though, after catching up on the letters published in my absence, I want to comment on something I noticed while crossing the “great” state of Texas (and Oklahoma).
Last month, in the Herald, there was a laughable spewing of misinformation about renewable energy. Idiots can blame the “Eco-Marxists” for solar panels and wind turbines, but do y’all know what I noticed a LOT of in republican-controlled Texas and Oklahoma? A LOT of wind turbines, and a LOT of solar panels. So, either the republicans are also “Eco-Marxists,” or maybe renewable energy isn’t the partisan issue that raving lunatics want people to think it is.
Also, the government is not mandating electric vehicles for the American public. The US government itself, as an entity, owns over 650k vehicles, and is itself moving to own entirely energy-efficient electric cars by 2035, phasing out their older gas models in transition.
Meanwhile, American car companies GMC and Ford are making their own private investments into electric cars because they see the money in it. “Free market be damned?” That’s the free market in action! Who wants to be the last horse-salesman in the era of the automobile?
No one wants to be the last gas-guzzler in the upcoming era of the electric.
As much as conservative old people want to lie to the Lee County public ... No, renewable energy is not Marxist and it’s not going to be the death of us. Markets change, products evolve — I wish we had a more regulated nation, but we’re sadly dictated by a minority of capitalism-worshipping, bigoted cowards. They dream of being wealthy and are too blind to see that they’ve been conned into a pyramid-scheme of conservatism. Keep shilling for gas companies, fellas, keep licking that boot into a spit-shine!
As always, I remain in search of our God-given good senses.
William P.G. Tucker Sanford
