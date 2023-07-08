Student loans and the French Revolution
To the Editor:
I want to bring attention to a humorous line from the Opinion of the Court, penned by Chief Justice Roberts, in wake of SCOTUS’s decision to reject student loan forgiveness. For context, he acknowledges that the debt plan’s “modifications” would have benefitted 98.5% of student loan debt borrowers in the United States. It would have discharged $10,000 for every borrower whose income was under $125,000, or $20,000 for those who had received the Pell Grant.
The Pell Grant, for those who don’t know, helps financially deprived students; but what it does NOT do is help students under 24 years old who lack financial means but whose parents refuse to support them — meaning, Pell Grant is required to consider parents’ income/taxes, regardless of whether the parents are willing to support their children. This has cost many students access to any federal funding for college.
Despite the clear public need and demand, SCOTUS in their official opinion, wrote:
“The Secretary’s plan has “modified” the cited provisions only in the same sense that “the French Revolution ‘modified’ the status of the French nobility”—it has abolished them and supplanted them with a new regime entirely.”
Translated into simple terms: SCOTUS sarcastically compares helping the American public with the French Revolution, in that both were harmful to the wealthy elites of society.
The irony is that SCOTUS fails to recognize how it was the French nobility’s failure to support the French populace financially, to allay their suffering and fears, which resulted in Revolution. My fascist detractors will deride me as forgetting the “Reign of Terror” that followed. Okay? I’m sorry, but you presume that I weep for the loss of France’s aristocracy. Clearly America’s elites would rather risk the guillotine than support the American public!
I was a Pell Grant recipient, and I was fortunate to escape undergrad without student debt. I cannot stress, however, the number of 18-21 year old students who I’ve met, who were pressured into going to college by their parents, only to be told after enrollment that they would receive no family financial support. It was absurd and is horrendously damaging to their financial futures. Conservatives are trying to crush the next generations, to destroy our future and indenture us.
As always, I remain in search of our God-given human rights, to breathe free without the fear of crippling debt and social subjugation. As Jesus would say: Eat the Rich!
William P.G. Tucker
Sanford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.