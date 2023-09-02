The myth of human-caused climate change
To the Editor:
The following comments do not represent the Lee County Board of Commissioners, but I will certainly receive a low ESG Score.
Thank you to William Peterson Guerard Tucker and Minta Phillips “the Greta Thunberg of Julian” for their recent letters. Minta Phillips supports a “carbon tax” in order to redistribute wealth (Eco-Marxism) to corrupt third-world countries so they can mitigate the effects of the mythical human-caused “climate change.” My last response to the young Mr. Tucker was to highlight the history behind the scam of North Carolina’s generous government subsidies for “renewable energy.”
The North Carolina General Assembly attempted to reduce these government subsidies, but the powerful green energy advocates provided campaign funds for both parties in the legislature. I did not accept any campaign contributions during my last three campaigns. No doubt the oil-rich states of Texas and Oklahoma have fallen for the same green energy scam.
The late “oil baron” T. Boone Pickens was once a stalwart wind energy advocate; he changed his support after determining that natural gas was far more efficient compared to the inefficiency of wind energy (you cannot make electricity in high or low winds nor during ice storms). Furthermore, the wind turbines and solar fleet have life spans half that of the average 50 years of natural gas-fired steam generators. Add to the costs and environmental impact of decommissioning just one wind turbine in Minnesota, and cost estimates reach $532,000 (2019 dollars) per wind turbine.
After the disastrous winter storm of February 2021 which attributed to the deaths of 246 Texans as well as $300 billion in damages across the state, the Texas Legislature, has turned on “tree-hugging, earth worshipping, human-hating, Eco-Marxists” propaganda of “renewable energy.”
Minta Phillips opposes HB 488, establishing a group of professional engineers to review building codes within our state. She would much rather have building codes made up of unqualified lawmakers, primarily lawyers who are greatly influenced by the campaign funds provided by the various “Eco-Marxist” organizations. Remember, dictating that new homes be more energy efficient and resilient to “climate change,” will not make them “affordable.”
During the past 50 years, we heard 32 Armageddon-like climatic disasters predicted, but that never came true. Today, we are supposed to believe that man-made carbon dioxide will destroy the climate.
As always, I shall remain in search of our God-given liberties!
Kirk D. Smith
Sanford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.