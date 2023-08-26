Thoughts to ponder on recent letter
To the Editor:
I appreciate the recent reference to me, published in the Herald, in which I was described as “youthful.” An attempted insult, yet youthful implies that I’m energetic, optimistic, and adaptable to new information. To that end, we can excuse the decrepit ignorance of our elected county commissioner.
Why yes, I do remember Kay Hagan. Nonetheless, this reminds me of when I was effectively told to my face: “You can’t know anything about Roe v. Wade, you weren’t born yet!” So, I’ll respond now, as I responded then, to that decrepit ignorance: No, I was not around and all-knowing then; but unlike the decrepit I have the capacity to read about it.
I don’t know about the rest of us, but I get tired of this whataboutism: “Oh, well, your politicians are also corrupt!” Okay? If what you say is genuinely true, then punish them all the same. I don’t care, I’m not a slave to my political party, and I don’t hero-worship or placate anyone.
Yet, with everything that our decrepit commissioner rambled last week, he failed to actually respond to my one point. If renewable energy is “Eco-Marxist,” then why are Republicans also in on it? Last I checked, Kay Hagan was not a Texas politician; so, he can’t blame her for Texas accepting a “1.5 billion Chinese bank-funded wind turbine project.”
Neither did I see a magical Democratic coup in Republican Texas in 2010. Most of the state’s senate and house districts are as red as the Chinese flag; and where do we see all the turbines? Certainly not in the middle of Democratic downtown Dallas! It’s all in the rural counties, the good ol’ boys.
So, I’ll just leave y’all with a thought to ponder: Republicans controlled Texas in 2010 (they’ve controlled the NC state legislature since 2010 as well!). Why, then, did Texas Republicans accept the “Marxist” money that Republicans now want to condemn?
William P.G. Tucker
Sanford
