Veto needed on HB 488
To the Editor:
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:23 pm
There’s daily news of too much rain, too much drought, too much heat, too much cold, too much wind, too much smoke, and too much partisan politics!
Where there’s smoke there’s cost— in health, power bills, water, infrastructure, agriculture, national security, nature — the list goes on. We’re witnessing this extremely volatile climate disequilibrium here and now. Solutions? We must decarbonize weaning off fossil fuel through widespread electrification with renewable energy using quicker transmission permitting reform, upgrading electrical efficiency in transportation and buildings, and voting for clean energy policymakers.
What’s a specific immediate action you could take saving homeowners and renters money? Build more energy-efficient homes, especially as Duke Energy plans rate hikes. Contact your Gov. Cooper today to veto HB 488—a recently passed bill blocking major needed updates to our state’s energy conservation code through 2031 countering a two years study by the NC Building Code Council (NCBCC) proposals and stripping its authority over future building codes. NC’s powerful home builder association lobbied to fight the NCBCC recommendations to bring us to 21st-century building efficiency standards and are, so far, swiftly winning with the NC Senate’s passage of HB 488. The NC House voted Friday on HB 488. So please contact Gov. Cooper [https://governor.nc.gov/contact/contact-governor-cooper] asking him to VETO HB 488 because we need an updated building code protecting us from rising energy costs.
Minta Phillips
Julian
