SANFORD — Libby Ann Snipes Martin, 67, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Libby, affectionately known as ‘Shay’, was born on July 13, 1955, to Mr. Willie Farris Snipes and Mrs. Alma Olivia Worthy Snipes.
She worked for several years at Parkview Retirement Home as a healthcare professional. Her patients knew her as reliable, kind and always available to listen and assist anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Martin; son, Calvin Lewis Snipes; brother, Willie Lee Snipes; sister, Callie Snipes Hawkins and granddaughter, Sherrika Allen.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Monica Patrice Roseboro (Eric) of Charlotte; granddaughters, Kayla McIver (James) of Charlotte and Mercedes McDonald and Quintrice Womble and Dorothy Womble, all of Sanford; great-granddaughters, Arionna and Aubre; sisters, Vivian White (Michael) and Joyce McLean of Sanford and Frankie Harris (Julius) and Rhonda Drew (Egypt) of Charlotte; brothers, James Robert Snipes (Callie), Farris Eugene Snipes, George Snipes (Karen) of Sanford; and Jace McNeill (Casey), of Boone; two very special friends, Paulette Brown and Ola Faye Newby and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Poplar Springs AME Church, 1261 Blackstone Rd., Sanford. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
