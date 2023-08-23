SALEMBURG — Lillie “Irene” Beard Mashburn of Salemburg passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Mrs. Mashburn was born in Sampson County, a daughter of David Love Beard and Berta Blanch Carter. Irene was quite the artist who loved painting, decorating, flower gardening and spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Mashburn is survived by her husband, James Kenneth Mashburn; daughter, Kendill Joyner (Chris); sons, Adam Mashburn (April) and Paul Don Taylor (Michelle); grandchildren, Angela Hodge (Brian), Jade Mashburn, Coooper Poseno and Riley Poseno; great grandchildren, Grayson, Jonah, Almyn and Harrison; brother, Tommy Beard; sisters, Peggy Schaeffer, Diana Atkins and Lisa Horne. She was preceded in death by Delma Blackwell, Judy Vinson, Kenny Beard and Jodie Beard.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26th at Carbonton Community Church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
