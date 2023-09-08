CAMERON — Linda Susan Saylor, 69, of Cameron, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband of almost 34 years Thomas W. Saylor.
Born on March 15, 1954, in Reidsville, Linda was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Linda is survived in life by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas W. Saylor, Sr.
Linda is also survived by her sister, Barbara Belton, of Reidsville, her son, Greg Robertson, of Liberty, her stepson, Tommy W. Saylor Jr., of Fayetteville and her stepdaughter, Jennifer Saylor Dalton, of Durham.
She also leaves behind three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who will cherish her memory.
A celebration of life for Linda will be held at the home of her and her husband at 108 Valley Forge Way S. Cameron, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
This gathering will serve as an opportunity for family and friends to come together and honor Linda’s life and legacy. Friends and family are welcome to come and share their memories and jovial anecdotal moments to lift the spirits of those she has left behind with her passing.
Linda will forever be remembered for her warm heart, kind spirit and unwavering love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
