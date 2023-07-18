Members of a local church made sure people and institutions in the city and county were well served over the past weekend.

Wearing red shirts with “Manna Serve” on them, over 75 members of Manna Church’s Sanford congregation hit the streets on July 15 with one mission — to serve others. The church calls the event “Serve Day” and on that day members of the church and its various branches go out and serve the community in various ways