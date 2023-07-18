Members of a local church made sure people and institutions in the city and county were well served over the past weekend.
Wearing red shirts with “Manna Serve” on them, over 75 members of Manna Church’s Sanford congregation hit the streets on July 15 with one mission — to serve others. The church calls the event “Serve Day” and on that day members of the church and its various branches go out and serve the community in various ways
On Saturday members of the church handed out gift cards to people at the Food Lion grocery store on Hawkins Avenue, cleaned and planted flowers at B.T. Bullock Elementary School and cleaned up the inside and outside of Reachout Pregnancy Center on Carthage Street. It was one of the many people and places the group served on that day.
Riley Godley, church staff member who helped organize the event, said this is something they try to do at least once a year if not more.
“We have some ministry partners and we go over there and if they need some help like painting or landscaping; we do it,” he said.
His wife, Denise Godley, who works at the Reachout Pregnancy Center, along with the rest of the organization’s employees appreciated their help.
“Manna Church is a big supporter of our ministry,” she said.
On Saturday she said the volunteers worked very hard, according to Denis Godley.
She said they cleaned light fixtures, mopped floors, cleaned out closets, washed them and then put the items back in afterwards
Godley said she is one of three people who works at the center and sometimes it’s hard to keep the place tidy.
“We want a place that is clean and organized,” she said. “It helps. It helps when we are serving our community.”
Bobby Covington, a board member at the Bread of Life Ministries said help from volunteers is always needed and were glad to get help from the volunteers at Manna Church. The Bread of Life Ministries serves as a homeless shelter and a place where the city’s homeless can get food and other items they may need.
Manna volunteers helped feed the homeless, pass out water and clean streets in the area.
“It’s (volunteerism) very important and very needed,” he said. “If it weren’t for volunteering we couldn’t keep doing the things we do. It’s very necessary and very helpful”
He said it’s also helpful in other ways.
“We try to offer them more than food,” he said. “We try to give them spiritual food as well.”
Riley Godley says that’s another reason why Serve Day is so important.
“We try to have a good relationship with people, meeting people where they are,” he said. “Some people don’t go to church, but you can have church right on the sidewalk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.