The summer baseball season is winding down and players will soon be making plans to return to their high schools or colleges as a new academic years gears up.
During the summer, the Herald has kept up with many of these players, with one of the most prominent being Southern Lee standout Carrie Ellen Bryan, who has competed with the NC Challengers 18U Premier team as it traveled across the nation. During the middle of the summer campaign, Bryan, who has one more year left with Southern, committed to playing at Wingate University after graduation.
She is finishing her summer season this weekend in another power-packed tournament, the Alliance Fastpitch Championship, which is being held all week at various venues in southern California. Bryan had played in two games through Tuesday morning, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Her sacrifice fly in Monday’s opening game let the Challengers tie the Mizuno Diamond Girls (Wilmington, Calif.) 6-6 late in the game, but the Challenger bullpen faltered and the team lost.
Another local player who is competing on a team made up mostly of players outside the Sanford area is Caleb Ellis of Grace Christian, who plays for C35 2026 National. While C35’s leadership is based here, it has teams over a wide area and the ‘26 National squad is mostly players from around Fayetteville and the Rockingham-Laurinburg areas. However, they are having an excellent season, 18-6 through Tuesday, and Ellis did his part in his most recent pitching appearance, a July 21 game with the Canes South Prospects. He worked five innings with just two hits and an unearned run allowed, while striking out seven with no walks. In addition, he did his best Shohei Ohtani impression, batting for himself and leading the game off with a double. He scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Connor Bast. A five-run third inning for C35 netted the win for Ellis.
He and his team are playing again starting today.
The C35 2025 squad also has two local players on it, Lee County’s Luke Sheets and Grace’s Luke Garris. They played last week and lost two 5-4 games to travel teams from other areas, with Sheets starting in left field and batting second and Garris at shortstop, hitting sixth. This team is also back in action starting today, playing the Charlotte Rays 2025 tonight at 7:15 and then DPC 2026 National tomorrow at 10:30.
Both players have been hitting and fielding well and had big days on Thursday in a win over SBA Scout 2025, where Garris had a two-RBI double and Sheets doubled, walked and scored and drove in a run. Sheets walked three times and stole a base in the 5-4 loss to the Upstate Mavz the same day, but his teammates could only get him home once.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.