LOCAL 1

Carrie Ellen Bryan (center) of Southern Lee is wrapping up her summer softball season with a tournament in California this week.

 Contributed Photo

The summer baseball season is winding down and players will soon be making plans to return to their high schools or colleges as a new academic years gears up.

During the summer, the Herald has kept up with many of these players, with one of the most prominent being Southern Lee standout Carrie Ellen Bryan, who has competed with the NC Challengers 18U Premier team as it traveled across the nation. During the middle of the summer campaign, Bryan, who has one more year left with Southern, committed to playing at Wingate University after graduation.