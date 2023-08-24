SANNWS-08-24-23 MISSION TRIP 1

Members of Crossroads Ministries pose for a picture in the airport before embarking on a week-long help mission to Zacatecas, Mexico last year. A fundraiser is being planned to help the poor in Zacatecas when they return in November.

 Photo submitted by Chris Pipes

A church in Broadway is asking people to eat at a local restaurant in an effort to feed and help people in need south of our nation’s border.

Members of Crossroads Ministries will be going to Zacatecas, Mexico in November to help people in need there. A large percentage of the population there live in poverty with limited access to food. Rivaling gangs affiliated with drug cartels have also become a problem.