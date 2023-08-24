A church in Broadway is asking people to eat at a local restaurant in an effort to feed and help people in need south of our nation’s border.
Members of Crossroads Ministries will be going to Zacatecas, Mexico in November to help people in need there. A large percentage of the population there live in poverty with limited access to food. Rivaling gangs affiliated with drug cartels have also become a problem.
This isn’t the first time a group from the church has visited the city, but they try not to go empty handed just in case there is a need to be addressed.
Executive Pastor Chris Pipes, who is in charge of the church’s mission ministry, said the church works with an organization called Children’s Cup that helps feed children all around the world
Pipes said Children’s Cup has a site in Zacatecas and they’ve gone there to help there since 2018.
Pipes and 16 volunteers/church members going there this year don’t like to go empty handed and are raising funds to help out financially when they see a need.
So, Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 118 S. Main St., Broadway, will be helping raise money to do that. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 30 the restaurant will donate 15% of the proceeds made that day to help with the church’s mission.
Pipes said the money raised will go towards whatever they believe needs to be done at the Children’s Cup location there. Along with food, the Children’s Cup provides a space for tutoring, medical attention, a safe place for the children to assemble along with teaching them about Jesus..
“In the past, we bought things that might be broken and need to be replaced,” he said. “Last year their gas grill was not working well and leaking. We used money from the fundraiser and bought a new one.”
“That money goes to doing some extra things while we are there,” he said.”If we see a need, we try to meet it.”
“Another time we noticed that the kids didn’t have any socks,” he said. “We said ‘Hey let’s go get hats, mittens and socks.’ So we went to Walmart and bought them.”
Senior Pastor John Sauls III, also known as “J3,” said those that go on the mission come back transformed.
“They come back and want to start making a difference locally,” he said.
For more information on the fundraising event call Crossroads Ministries at 919-258-3774
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.