Both Lee County and Southern Lee finally found their way back on the pitch Tuesday evening after both teams had taken a long break. The outcome of their returns was a split decision.
Lee County played for the first time in 10 days when Union Pines came calling at Paul B. Gay Stadium, as the Yellow Jackets began their quest for a three-peat of Sandhills Athletic Conference titles. Lee got its defense off to the right start with a 4-0 shutout of the Vikings.
The Jackets (4-2, 1-0 SAC) won their third match in a row and have allowed just one goal during that time.
Lee County’s four goals were scored by Christopher Orellana, Ivan Gutierrez, Santy Saint-Hilare, and Nicholas Rodriguez. Assists were credited to Hector Rodriguez, Orellana, and Christian Chicas.
Nicholas Rodriguez played one half of the batch as the keeper and Sebastian Lopez the other half. Each had one save.
Lee played its second conference match on Wednesday evening, when Hoke County paid a visit in an important early SAC showdown, as the Bucks were off to a 6-1 start to their season. Results of the match had not been reported as of press time. The Yellow Jackets have one more match this week, hosting Holly Springs tonight at 6:30 in a non-league tilt.
Southern Lee returned to action Tuesday night after a 17-day layoff. Due to bad weather, the Cavaliers were unable to make their return to the field last week, and had last played in the finals of the Battle for the Bell tournament back on Aug. 19. In fact, Southern’s soccer team had yet to even play a home match, and did so for the first time Wednesday evening, when Scotland came to face the Cavaliers in the 2023 SAC debut for Southern.
However, the Cavaliers did play a road match Tuesday night and it wasn’t an easy assignment, as Southern had to visit Montgomery Central. The Timberwolves, a member of the Mid-Piedmont 3A, improved to 5-2 on the season by blanking the rusty Cavaliers 7-0.
Central scored four goals in the first half and added three more in the second, as Southern Lee was never able to get anything going.
The Cavaliers should be able to get back into the swing of things quickly. After facing Scotland on Wednesday, Southern plays Monday and Wednesday of next week and is on a steady schedule for the remainder of the season.
