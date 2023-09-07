SOCCER 1

Lee County midfielder Alex Borrell (3) and his teammates scored a win in the first match of their defense of two straight Sandhills Athletic Conference titles, shutting out Union Pines 4-0.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Both Lee County and Southern Lee finally found their way back on the pitch Tuesday evening after both teams had taken a long break. The outcome of their returns was a split decision.

Lee County played for the first time in 10 days when Union Pines came calling at Paul B. Gay Stadium, as the Yellow Jackets began their quest for a three-peat of Sandhills Athletic Conference titles. Lee got its defense off to the right start with a 4-0 shutout of the Vikings.