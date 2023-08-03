While there is plenty of buzz around all of the local high schools as fall sports will be under way in less than two weeks, perhaps the biggest area of local attention falls on head coach Steve Burdeau and the Lee County Yellow Jackets football team.
Lee County has made the state football playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons and made several runs deep into the postseason, including a trip to the state 3A championship game in 2019. The Yellow Jackets are coming off an 8-4 season in which they made it to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs and are returning a host of talented players including Sandhills Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year BJ Brown, who missed a game and a half last year but still ran for 2,139 yards.
Fans wanting to see the Jackets hit someone other than themselves will get their first chances to do so next week, when Lee plays two morning scrimmages on Wednesday and Friday, August 9 and 11. On Wednesday, the team will head up the road to Fuquay-Varina, which went 6-5 last year and finished second in the Greater Neuse River 4A Conference. The teams played two years ago in an actual game, which Lee won, but didn’t last year because the Bengals had to add Willow Spring, a new school, to their schedule. Lee replaced them with a one-off game at Mecklenburg County in Virginia.
Two days later, the Jackets will again head north and meet up with an old friend, former Lee assistant Andrae Jacobs, and his Middle Creek Mustangs. Jacobs left Lee shortly before the start of the 2021 season to take over Middle Creek and immediately led the Mustangs to a 7-0 record in conference play and a trip to the 4A state playoffs. They were in a rebuilding phase last year but still broke even at 5-5, including a 36-35 win over Fuquay-Varina.
Middle Creek has not played Lee County under Jacobs, but the teams will scrimmage for the third year in a row, this time at 9 a.m. next Friday at Middle Creek.
Grace Christian scrimmages
Grace Christian School doesn’t have football yet, but it is a contender in most everything else, and the Crusaders will have multiple scrimmages next week in men’s soccer and volleyball. Grace is again changing things up schedule-wise this fall. The Crusaders were only at the 2A level for a single year before the school’s enrollment pushed them up to the 3A class. After playing last season as a member of the Raleigh Area Athletic Conference, Grace will compete as an NCISAA 3A independent this academic year.
Grace has announced two men’s soccer scrimmages and one for volleyball. On Thursday, Aug. 10, Seaforth, a 2A public school in Chatham County, will come down and scrimmage Grace at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Grace soccer team will take part in a jamboree event at Metrolina Christian Academy, in Indian Trail near Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Crusader volleyball team will also be on a road trip, and will scrimmage in an event at Gaston Day School in Gastonia, starting at 9 a.m.
