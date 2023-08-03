While there is plenty of buzz around all of the local high schools as fall sports will be under way in less than two weeks, perhaps the biggest area of local attention falls on head coach Steve Burdeau and the Lee County Yellow Jackets football team.

Lee County has made the state football playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons and made several runs deep into the postseason, including a trip to the state 3A championship game in 2019. The Yellow Jackets are coming off an 8-4 season in which they made it to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs and are returning a host of talented players including Sandhills Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year BJ Brown, who missed a game and a half last year but still ran for 2,139 yards.