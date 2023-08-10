On July 22, seven 4-Hers from Lee County boarded the van and became delegates to NC 4-H Congress.

NC 4-H Congress happens yearly at NC State and culminates a year of service and planning for the 4-H State Council. The 2022-23 state council decided this year’s theme would be “Make Waves: It’s Your Turn to Change the World.” They presented a fantastic program that had a strong mental health focus. Congress ran July 22-25, with delegates spending the night at NC State Dorms and enjoying breakfast at the NC State dining hall every morning.

— Submitted