On July 22, seven 4-Hers from Lee County boarded the van and became delegates to NC 4-H Congress.
NC 4-H Congress happens yearly at NC State and culminates a year of service and planning for the 4-H State Council. The 2022-23 state council decided this year’s theme would be “Make Waves: It’s Your Turn to Change the World.” They presented a fantastic program that had a strong mental health focus. Congress ran July 22-25, with delegates spending the night at NC State Dorms and enjoying breakfast at the NC State dining hall every morning.
Many wonderful opportunities were presented to the 4-Hers across the state who attended NC 4-H Congress. Motivational speaker, Gian Paul Gonzalez, encouraged the kids to “go all in” and gave each 4-Her a green poker chip to remind them of the message before they attended the break-out workshop sessions that afternoon. Each day workshops were offered with various themes, including leadership, physical, and mental health-themed sessions.
The event was peppered with outgoing speeches from the 2022-23 state officers and campaign speeches by the youths running for the next iteration of the 4-H state council.
The Lee County delegation was proud to support one of its own, Sally Cabrera from the Crazy Quilters 4-H Club, who was running for the state office of secretary/treasurer. Sally is 16 and has been an active 4-Her for seven years. Sally has held the role of secretary/treasurer in her club and just ended a term as secretary/treasurer for the 4-H South Central District (19 NC counties).
On the last night of NC 4-H Congress, delegates voted for the next set of officers, attended the “Make Waves” Gala, and watched the votes return during the Clover Dance. Once the new slate of officers was announced, the entire delegation of around 500 youths headed over to Dorton Arena for the 4-H Candle-Lighting Ceremony and the installation of new officers. Cabrera was sworn into her new role and will be the secretary/treasurer of NC 4-H for the upcoming program year.
