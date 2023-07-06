SANFORD — Lois Margaret Morris Freeman. 96, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday July 5, 2023, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Freeman was born Sept. 8, 1926, to David Evander Morris and Alma Webster Morris. For many years she worked at Roses in Sanford and then with St Josephs Home Health in Sanford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Neil “Nehi” Freeman, Sr, sons, Larry Freeman and William N. “Tino” Freeman, Jr, sisters, Dorothy Morris Sutton, Joyce Hagler and Ruby Scott and two grandchildren, Christopher Lynn Freeman and Nikki Trembley.