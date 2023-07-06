SANFORD — Lois Margaret Morris Freeman. 96, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday July 5, 2023, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Freeman was born Sept. 8, 1926, to David Evander Morris and Alma Webster Morris. For many years she worked at Roses in Sanford and then with St Josephs Home Health in Sanford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Neil “Nehi” Freeman, Sr, sons, Larry Freeman and William N. “Tino” Freeman, Jr, sisters, Dorothy Morris Sutton, Joyce Hagler and Ruby Scott and two grandchildren, Christopher Lynn Freeman and Nikki Trembley.
Mrs. Freeman is survived by her children, Donnie Steve Freeman, Brenda Mann (Stan), Ruth Adams (Tom) and Wayne E. Freeman (Gail); daughter in law, Helen Freeman; grandchildren, Annette Collins, Laura Kimmes, Tammy Gunter, Patti Pitts, Wayne Freeman Jr, Russell Freeman, Lin Mann, Ame Cross, Maggie Dutton, Karen Tarbush, Steve Freeman, Bryce Freeman and Natalie Freeman; 27 great grandchildren and 33 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to our mother and grandmother. They also want to give a special thank you to her caregiver who became family, Shirley Harrington. Thank you to our family and friends who have prayed for us and loved us during a difficult time.
Memorial donations can be made to Cameron Hill Presbyterian Church, 467 NC Hwy. 24, Cameron, NC 28326.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
