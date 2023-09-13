CHAPEL HILL — Lueddie Jones, 76, of Chapel Hill, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at her home.
Lueddie daughter of Napoleon Jones and Nanny Ruth Akins, was born on March 5, 1974, in Chapel Hill. She gained her heavenly wings on Sept. 5, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her son, Chad Jones and siblings, Nathaniel Jones, Ruby Sanford and Douglas Jones.
Lueddie received her formal education at Durham Technical Community College. Despite her disability of being visually impaired, she opened several restaurants within various State facilities.
Lueddie had a passion for cooking and baking, with a strong belief that she could do all things with Christ Jesus.
Lueddie leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Richard Jones of Chapel Hill; four grandchildren, Anita Gary of Durham; Pierre Joes, Gabrielle Denning (Richard) and Camden Jones of Raleigh; one daughter-in-law, Regina Jones of Raleigh; nine siblings, Napoleon Jones of New York City, New York, Ruth Nicholson, Norman Jones, Marie Clark, Omiller Parker, Anthony Jones, Doris Diggs (Richard), Eugene Jones and Harry Jones, all of North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Sanaa, Zion, Kaydence and Avery and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friends, Dora Hairy and Evelyn Cross.
A viewing is a from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Knotts Funeral Home, 113 N Graham St., Chapel Hill. The funeral home requests everyone to please wear a face covering. A funeral service is 2 p.m. A funeral service is Saturday, Sept. 16, also at Knotts Funeral Home, Chapel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.