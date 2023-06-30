SANFORD — Marilyn Joyce Burns Williams, 96, of Sanford, died on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pinehurst.
Marilyn was the daughter of Ollie McGregor Jackson and Robert Lee Burns. She was the mother of Robert Rosser and Mary Holley, and the widow of Jimmy Williams.
She was born, lived her early life and later years in Sanford. She was first married at 20 and lived in Florida for several years, where she was an elementary school teacher and homemaker. Marilyn had a passion for family, friends and BINGO! She dearly loved her God, children, brothers and sisters. She will be deeply missed by those she left behind.
Marilyn was predeceased in death by her parents, sister, Clarice Wicker, brothers, Clyde, “Johnnie Mac” and “Bobby Jay” Burns and her dear Aunt Tressie.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, Ashley, Hailey, and Austin Rosser, Alex Hunter and Alisha Holley; her cherished sisters, Treva Chappell and Evelyn King; her special nieces, Carol Chappell and Susan Castleberry and special love-bound daughter, Nita Sheridan.
Marilyn will be interned at Buffalo Cemetery in Sanford.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
