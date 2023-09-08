LILLINGTON — Mark Earl Baird, 62, of Lillington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Baird was born on Feb. 25, 1961 in Wake County to Reba McLean Baird. He was a plumber and was also skilled in other trades including carpentry and electrical. Outside of his work, he enjoyed watching westerns, hunting, and laughing and having a good time with his friends and family. He loved his son more than anything and was looking forward to soon being a Papa for the first time. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.