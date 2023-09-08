LILLINGTON — Mark Earl Baird, 62, of Lillington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Baird was born on Feb. 25, 1961 in Wake County to Reba McLean Baird. He was a plumber and was also skilled in other trades including carpentry and electrical. Outside of his work, he enjoyed watching westerns, hunting, and laughing and having a good time with his friends and family. He loved his son more than anything and was looking forward to soon being a Papa for the first time. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Mark was preceded in death by grandmother, Willa G. McLean. He is survived by his son, Dakota James Baird and wife, Katlyn; mother, Reba McLean Baird; father, Bobby Earl Baird (Doris); sisters, Joy Bumgarner (Tim); Rudy Wesson (Ben) and Cindy Bonfiglio (Chris); nephews, Austin Bonfiglio, Aaron Bonfiglio and Will Bumgarner; niece, Avery Bonfiglio; step-grandson, Hayden Ruggles and soon to be born grandson, Dallas Cash Baird.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Coats.
