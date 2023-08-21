SEVEN LAKES — Mary Edna York Lawrence of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully at First Health Hospice House on August 18, 2023 just shy of her 90th birthday.
Born on Sept. 1, 1933 Mary Edna was the daughter of Paul Glenn York and Mildred Jarrell York. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lawrence, brother, Glenn York and sister. Nancy Appen.
Mary Edna was known for her kind spirit and gave her family and friends unconditional love. She enjoyed spoiling the family, making alphabet pancakes, working crosswords, feeding the squirrels, eating pork and a rip roaring fire. She graciously left her family this obituary instruction that read “No comments by family because it’s too hard on them and if people do not know me by now words will not impress anyone. No sad songs”.
Mary Edna is survived by her sons, Joel Lawrence and wife, Carolyn of Seven Lakes, Pat Harrison and husband, Larry of Carthage, brother in law Joe Lawrence and wife, Betty of Sanford, grandchildren, Sarah Franklin and husband, Jason, Carrie Barber and husband, Lance, Preston Stackhouse and wife, Lora, Tabitha Jones, Joanna Baumgart and Paige Harris and husband, Matt. Her life was further enriched by her great grandchildren, Jackson, Raylan, Wade, Warren, Elijah, Max, Trey, Nathan, Lilly, Henry, Sam and Clark along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held rain or shine at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Seven Lakes Cemetery, Seven Lakes.
The family would like to acknowledge her special friend, Monique Phillips as her trusted confidant and caregiver and the outstanding care and support provided by First Health Hospice of Pinehurst.
Donations may be given to First Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
