SEVEN LAKES — Mary Edna York Lawrence of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully at First Health Hospice House on August 18, 2023 just shy of her 90th birthday.

Born on Sept. 1, 1933 Mary Edna was the daughter of Paul Glenn York and Mildred Jarrell York. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lawrence, brother, Glenn York and sister. Nancy Appen.