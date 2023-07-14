SANFORD — Mary Joyce Cross Seymour, 72, of Sanford, died Wednesday (07/12/23) at her home.
Mrs. Mary Joyce Cross Seymour, 72, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANFORD — Mary Joyce Cross Seymour, 72, of Sanford, died Wednesday (07/12/23) at her home.
Mrs. Mary Joyce Cross Seymour, 72, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James David Seymour of the home; son, Travis Seymour of Sanford; sister, Pastor Cathy Jones of Charlotte; her church family, Prince Chapel CME in New Hill and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, in the chapel of Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests all attendees to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Prince Chapel CME Church, 4471 Christian Chapel Church Rd., New Hill.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.