SANFORD — Mary Magdalene McCants, 81, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at her home.

On Sept. 15, 1941, in Gulf, North Carolina, God shined down on Ernest and Jannie Thompson with the birth of their last child. God gifted them with a beautiful baby girl they named Mary Magdalene Thompson. Mary was the baby of nine; therefore, earning her the nickname “Babe.” Mary’s siblings spoiled her: Will, Margie, Nathaniel, Joe Clarence, Clyde, Walter and Rob, who all preceded her in death, and Katherine who loved her until the end.