SANFORD — Mary Magdalene McCants, 81, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at her home.
On Sept. 15, 1941, in Gulf, North Carolina, God shined down on Ernest and Jannie Thompson with the birth of their last child. God gifted them with a beautiful baby girl they named Mary Magdalene Thompson. Mary was the baby of nine; therefore, earning her the nickname “Babe.” Mary’s siblings spoiled her: Will, Margie, Nathaniel, Joe Clarence, Clyde, Walter and Rob, who all preceded her in death, and Katherine who loved her until the end.
One Saturday in downtown Sanford, Mary with her captivating smile met the love of her life Robert H. McCants. They were married on Aug. 13, 1963, in Bennettsville, South Carolina. To this union, a girl was born and they named her Angela Maria McCants.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter, Angela Brown of the home, grandson, Brendan Robinson, granddaughter, Ciera Dixon (Chris) and two great-granddaughters, Kendall Dixon and Karrigan Dixon; one sister, Katherine Austin of Spring Valley, New York; four surviving sisters-in-love, Patricia Thompson, Willie Mae Thompson, Constance McRae and Bertha McCants; one brother-in-love, Jerry McCants; three special friends, Akira Simmons, Doretha Alston and Ruby Singletary (John); her beloved doggy companion, Coal along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Christian Provisions Ministries, 2300 Courtland Dr., Sanford. Burial follows at Macedonia AME Zion Church, 1225 Gulf Rd., Gulf.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
