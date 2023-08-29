VASS — Mary “Kat” Wimmer McCulloch, 90, of Vass, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Washington County, Virginia, she was a daughter of Francis and Sarah Edmendson Wimmer. Kat served as a nurse in the United States Air Force where she was first lieutenant in Germany during the Cold War era. She and her family moved around a lot due to her husband’s work, but eventually settled in Vass in 1980. Kat worked as a registered nurse at Moore Memorial Hospital for a brief time and later Central Carolina Hospital until she retired.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald McCulloch; sisters, Thelma Henderson and Frances Ferguson; brothers, Jabo and Bill Wimmer; stepsons, Ronald McCulloch, Jr. and Jayhugh McCulloch; grandson, Ronald “RM” McCulloch and infant twin great great-grandchildren, Sarah and Shane.
She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Harris and husband, Darryl of Vass; son, Frank McCulloch and wife, Cindy of Lafollette, Tennessee; step daughter, Joyce Newman and husband, Bobby of Siler City; grandchildren, Frank McCulloch, Jr, Hunter McCulloch, Lacey Baker, Jessica Harris, Kailen Smart, Rob Newman, Jay Newman, Claudia King, Keri McCulloch, Chris McCulloch and Sheila Harmon; 23 great-grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Fry & Prickett Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and other times at the home. Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at First Baptist Church Southern Pines with the Rev. Dr. Mike Cogdill and Rev. Carolyn Helms officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Johnson Grove Cemetery in Vass.
Donations may be made to: FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to: Fry & Prickett Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.