VASS — Mary “Kat” Wimmer McCulloch, 90, of Vass, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Washington County, Virginia, she was a daughter of Francis and Sarah Edmendson Wimmer. Kat served as a nurse in the United States Air Force where she was first lieutenant in Germany during the Cold War era. She and her family moved around a lot due to her husband’s work, but eventually settled in Vass in 1980. Kat worked as a registered nurse at Moore Memorial Hospital for a brief time and later Central Carolina Hospital until she retired.