A few years ago, I had a writing gig with a weekly independent newspaper. One of the pieces I came up with entailed speaking with good and great North Carolinians.
It was a holiday piece that took weeks to put together. There was lots of speaking with people’s publicists, or in the case of government officials, press offices.
After a couple of years, it became easier to get my subjects to participate.
Actors, designers, politicians, newscasters, and anybody else I thought would contribute was politely hounded until they either said yes, or “Go away!”.
Everyone that participated was terrific, but one of the politicians that worked with me every year was one of my fave subjects.
Anyone who has taken an elevator in NC during the first 20 years of the twenty-first century knows her face, and her name…one of the greatest names in politics.
I don’t care what your politics are (and Cherie and I are ridiculously far apart), if you’ve met Cherie Berry, you probably liked her.
She is funny, personable, and sweet. Each year when I called her office for her contribution, she’d get on the phone and we’d talk for far longer than we probably should have.
She is what is colloquially known as a “hoot”.
One year while we were chatting, she mentioned that she has a small place in Mexico that she and her now-deceased husband had purchased for holidays.
Cherie explained that now, she and her sister travel to Mexico together and they stay at her place. Once at her home away from home, they cook their favorites dishes just like they do at home in NC.
When Cherie Berry has cookouts, she has potato salad, no fail.
Unfortunately, the mayonnaise that Ms. Berry uses at home, is not available in her local Mexican grocery stores.
So, Cherie made it her mission to get some Duke’s south of the border.
She knew that putting a jar in her suitcase and checking it was probably a bad idea. The temperature changes made her afraid that after landing in Mexico, she’d discover a broken jar and mayo-drenched clothing.
So, she ordered a box of the little packets—hundreds of them.
She wanted to carry them on, but thought she’d look like a nut carrying around a box of mayonnaise, so she pulled out her husband’s old fishing vest; one of the kind with ton of pockets tucked all around the vest.
Totally not nutty-looking.
Cherie and her sister settled in their seats and the flight got underway.
Then the captain pressurized the cabin.
And in a reaction that was probably predictable to a physicist or a scientific type, but completely unexpected to Cherie, the packets began to expand.
Each of the hundreds of packs of mayo swelled up like Violet Beauregarde in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Cherie sat quietly in her seat as her vest puffed up like a life preserver. Playing in her mind was a loop of the kind of headlines she could expect to see after the mayonnaise exploded and she was taken out by an air marshal.
And just then, when the only thing left was the eruption of what would look like an atomic pimple, they reached cruising altitude, and the packets began to deflate and Berry and her sister reached Mexico and began their vacay.
There was one more surprise.
When the time came to make the tater salad, she forgot that each pack only had a few teaspoons in each.
Do you know how many teaspoons of mayo it takes to make ten pounds of potato salad?
