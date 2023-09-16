First Gentle Reader, some housekeeping.
Whenever I write about a private person in my life, if they don’t already have a nickname (very often given by me…I’m not sure why but I love a nickname) I ask them to give me a pseudonym.
The last time we met, I told you about my colleague who wanted to get a puppy.
In that article, I called her Fatima, but the column was written late at night, so I didn’t have a chance to ask for her choice.
Until now.
So, from this point forward when I write about her, her chosen name is Kenar.
I open this epistle with a good news/bad news situation.
Kenar has decided against getting a puppy.
The good news?
Some puppy somewhere will not be left alone all day in panic and misery.
The bad news?
Kenar won’t be able to have her own dog waiting to love her with their entire being when she gets home after our very long days at the dealership.
I’m proud of her, but I know from where the child is coming.
When I changed addresses, as much as I wanted him with me, I left Crowley, where he would be around someone who loves him and is there all day, every day. I have unfettered access to my big boy and we have sleepovers as frequently as I can wrangle at least a full day and a half off.
But I know he can’t live with me.
And it breaks my heart every single day.
But, I am a dog girl. And being such, I follow Steven Stills musical advice when he says, “…if you can’t be with the one you love, honey, love the one you’re with.”
Luckily, I live in a building which is in a downtown that is home to many, many pooches and I work at a pet friendly business. So, I get to see and smooch, and talk to, and pet, and give tummies scritches to dogs all the time. My co-workers now text me to come see when there’s a dog in the showroom.
It’s like an emergency alert system, but for doggy time.
I also have quite a few puppy buds. And a few helped me get over a prejudice against small dogs.
I love big dogs. But I have always believed that any dog under forty pounds is suspect and very small dogs, were actually cats in dog costumes, or at least had little to no dog cred.
But that was before I got to know Izzy and Barbie, my next-door neighbors (they have a couple of humans, too).
Izzy is a French bulldog, or Frenchie. She’s a solid 18 pounds or so, and a lovable, certifiable, riot. My neighbor, and Izzy’s mom says she is a little…word begins with and “S” and rhymes with snit.
Her housemate is Barbie, a slow soulful English bulldog who lives on love.
Across the courtyard lives my friend Wesley, the only Great Dane/ Lab I’ve ever met and huge and sweet.
Trooper is a new friend that I met through his human. He is a Heinz 57 and has never met a bush he didn’t need to hydrate.
My friends that I met through my boy Crowley, Stace and Dr. Val (who are expecting, BTW!) have two puppies, Bentley and Bailey.
Bentley is beagle that yodels, and Bailey is a long-haired Dachshund who loves to sit in my window seat and watch the world.
I may not have my pup with me everyday, but thankfully, all dogs have so much heart that they have lots of extra leftover love to give away.
Thanks for your time.
Contact Debbie Matthews at dm@bullcity.mom.
