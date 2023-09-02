A young lady, a fellow sales consultant at the dealership, really wants to get a dog. She’s been looking at “puppy porn”; online listings of new litters with ever increasingly adorable tiny little puppies that are basically made for someone like Fatima.
And if you’ve read one column or 100 of mine, you understand how very deeply I love dogs and how much I cherish my own sauna-sized pooch, Crowley, and how much he’s brought to my life.
In the strongest possible terms, I tried to dissuade her from adopting.
Dogs are descended from wolves, the archetypal pack animal. But currently there is a hot debate on whether or not modern dogs are actual pack animals. Go ahead, Gentle Reader, Google it. Your browser will practically break out in a fist fight with all the acrimony.
But guess what? It doesn’t matter, not one little bit.
Because to your pooch, you are the world. Don’t believe me? Watch a dog with his two-legged. They stare up at their human with a love so deep and it almost has color and sound. You can tell that their whole life is centered on making their owner happy and receiving love back from them.
That’s a big responsibility. And before you add a pup to your home, make sure you’re up for it.
A dog left alone is a dog suffering.
When left alone, a dog panics. They don’t have the cognitive ability to reassure themselves that you’ve left before and have always returned, so you will do the same again.
They live in the moment, and their whole world has now coalesced into “Alone.”
And whether it’s boredom, grief, or anger, they can get up to some mischief when their only stimulation is nothing to do and no one to stop them.
Leaving a dog alone is not good for the dog. Some may say that theirs is used to it. You can get used to being smacked in the head, but that doesn’t mean you like it or it’s good for you.
They are our best friends. They pick us up when we’re down. They protect us. They calm us when we’re anxious. Their need for exercise keeps us moving and improves our health. They are the only face in our world that never looks at us with disappointment, anger or judgement. They are hearts wrapped in dog suits and the very definition of unconditional love.
But dogs are not, no matter how much we want to anthropomorphize them, children. Children grow, learn, and reason. Dogs are smart, and may seem wise, but in a very important way, they are and remain stuck at the age of those human babies whose existence is simply the dichotomy of the safety and tranquility of a parents’ presence and the abject terror and confusion of their absence.
So, if dogs devote their very selves to us for their whole lives, then we owe them something.
Our job is to make those magnificent, loving gifts to our souls happy. And, if to make them happy we have to sacrifice, then we sacrifice—no questions, right?
And unfortunately, sometimes the sacrifice is the privilege to share our lives with them.
Next time we meet, Gentle Reader, I’ll tell you how I’ve adapted not living full time with my own 120-pound, drooling, shedding, loving heart in an Akita suit.
And how it led to the healing and reconciliation of a long-held prejudice against the more elfin members of the canine world.
