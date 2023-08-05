- Pre-emptive warning, Gentle Reader’ this is an odd one about my current state of mental health and what some might think of as a tad “TMI”.
But, the subtitle of this weekly epistle should reasonably be “TMI, on an ongoing and recurring basis”.
So…
About a week ago, I was thiiiiiiis close to inviting Petey over to my place for dinner.
Now, before you get a chance to start wondering politely, and dying to ask but not, there’s no there there; no reconciliation in the offing.
So…why?
Well, that was part of the problem. I had no idea why, I just felt strongly, strongly compelled to text him and ask him over for a meal.
Unluckily, I was alone in my car on the way home from work, with my blue tooth all connected, and more than happy to partner with “Hey Google” to send any message to anybody I might like to send one.
Luckily, I was on my way home from work, driving my car, and I hadn’t been drinking. So instead of falling headfirst into my mysterious urge, I slowed down (mentally) and started digging and asking myself some questions.
I know, this level of maturity from me is a little jarring, isn’t it?
The why was still a blank, even though I was just as curious as the rest of you.
So…
I started with different questions.
Some whats.
What did I think might happen once I sent that text?
A big part of me figured he wouldn’t come, and, knowing Petey, probably wouldn’t even answer me back.
But, what if he did?
What if he came?
What was I hoping to accomplish?
I know I would very much like for Petey to be happy.
The why for that impulse is also a bit murky.
He’s been very unhappy for a very long time, so he deserves some happiness.
I think a happier Petey would be a better father to The Kid.
And, honestly? It would be one less thing to worry about.
Do I maybe also want to show him?
Show him that I’m doing okay?
Alright, but why again? Is it to reassure him, or to shove it in his face that I’m thriving all by myself? Am I that person?
Gosh, I hope not.
I do know that I would like to feed that man a home cooked meal. He has no kitchen skills that don’t include a toaster or microwave. I also know that although he’s had serious health problems and is not a kid anymore, he doesn’t prioritize a good diet. Left to his own devices, he’ll eat like an elementary schooler.
Then I started to think about what it would be like if he came over to my home.
He’s never been here.
This is less than kind, but my place is my cocoon and sanctuary. I’ve worked very hard to make my space my refuge and my reward for hard work and the journey that brought me here.
I’m afraid that by word or gesture, on purpose or by accident, somehow he’d taint it.
It’s too important to risk.
I decided against inviting him over.
Days later, I talked about this with my therapist. And he reminded me that June had been a very hard month, my check had been frighteningly light, and I’d begun to wonder if I could sustain this new life.
I was afraid.
And for most of my life, when I was scared, it was Petey who I turned to.
Instinct.
Clarity.
Luckily July has been a much easier month.
But life is a funny old thing, ain’t it?
Thanks for your time.
Contact Debbie Matthews at dm@bullcity.mom.
