In this debate, there is no middle ground.
Those who don’t, think that those that do are little better than animals, with no self-control or decorum.
And unlike peace in the Middle East or Duke’s vs Hellmann’s, there is no chance of a meeting of minds and hearts. The rift is too deep.
I’m talking, Gentle Reader, about bumper stickers.
For the “Dont’s”, the phrase itself is almost a slur, meaning something suspect and seedy, like ‘Gentlemen’s Club’, or ‘Fell off a truck’.
It’s the defacing of a pristine machine, I think. The sacrilege of reducing the sleek perfection of a ride. Maybe it’s like taking a pair of Stuart Weitzman leather over-the-knee boots and drawing on them with a Sharpy.
…Ah, but the “Do’s”.
For them, it’s their divine and constitutionally given right of freedom of expression.
Maybe it’s a suggestion to fellow drivers: rescue a puppy, give to cancer research, coexist, send nudes.
Sometimes it’s a passion—for a sports team, TV show, band, or their beloved honor student.
It could be an endorsement, for a candidate, restaurant, or a specific god.
Some are a kind of humble brag.
“26.2”. “This car made it up Pike’s Peak”. “You can’t frighten me, I’m a corporate logistical analyst.” “Random University Mom”.
And then, there’s my favorite; the funny ones.
Pictured next to a coffee cup: “Hello Darkness, my old friend”
Existential: “What if the Hokey Pokey is what it’s all about?”
Thoughtful: “I was an honor student. I don’t know what happened.”
Cautionary: “Condoms prevent minivans.”
Quizzical: “How is my driving? How does an engine even work? Why do fools fall in love?”
In doing some research for this column, I discovered that bumper stickers are not a new phenomenon. They’ve been around since way before cars.
Seen on a barge on the Nile: “Cleopatra was framed!”
Seen on the back of a cart in Ancient Britain: “My parents went to Stone Henge and all I got was this sticker.”
On the back of Isaac Newton’s coat: “Obey gravity, it’s the law!”
In 1942 Independence Missouri: “My other wagon is a Conestoga.”
Seen on Tsar Nicholas’ royal sleigh: “A Romanov party don’t stop!”
The final category of stickers is the angry/holier than thou.
There’s no need for any examples. We all know the kind I’m talking about. The ones that seem to take particular pleasure in angering, offending, and triggering any fellow motorists who do not agree with their point of view.
I’m not quite sure what the motivation for the political/social statements is. Is it to “represent”, like the kids say, their positions and passions? I sincerely doubt anyone’s actual convictions have ever been changed by a few words on some sticky tape slapped on the back of a Pontiac.
A recent study at the University of Colorado concluded that the more bumper stickers on a car, the more likely the driver will engage in aggressive driving and road rage.
The ironic and kind of frightening thing is that it doesn’t matter whether the sticker is the most angry, profane, racist, ugly message imaginable or Namaste, Visualize World Peace, and Practice Random Acts of Kindness. Both drivers are just as likely to jump out of their cars with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, ala The Walking Dead.
Literally read off the back of a bumper, “Bumper stickers are an ineffectual means of communicating my nuanced views on a variety of issues that cannot be reduced to a simple pithy slogan.”
I was stuck in traffic.
Thanks for your time.
