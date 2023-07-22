I set up my computer desktop so that all of my programs are neatly arranged on the left-hand side of my welcome screen (is that what they’re still called?). But, I have four little jpegs lined up vertically on the far right side of my computer desktop.
Back in darker times, when most of my brain power was taken up with worry, guilt, and stress, I discovered something that helped keep the worst of it from crashing down over my head like a rogue wave.
One day I was outside, and I happened to glance at a butterfly.
And really thought about it.
Butterflies don’t care about mortgages and utility bills. They have no awareness of the frailties of man and the unpredictable nature of forever. And even if they understood the concept of fear and resentment, they wouldn’t care.
From that day forward, when it got rough, to keep myself from completely succumbing to the abyss, I’d tell myself, “Consider the butterfly”.
The first tiny photo is of an alligator sunning itself on a log. Four or five butterflies of different colors have landed and taken up residence on its head, looking for all the world like the bows in the hair of little girls at dance recitals.
The look on the gator’s face is pure lazy contentment.
The butterflies are not worried, stressed, or feeling guilty in the slightest.
I called this jpeg, “Consider the butterfly”.
The next pic is a little taupe pug puppy, sitting with one back foot flung out.
Sitting at the end of his paw is a very small Monarch butterfly.
The pooch’s expression is one of pure gentle concentration borne of puzzlement. Again, this tiny, colorful butterfly exhibits no fear or stress.
I call this one, “The butterfly, considered”.
The next is a photo with a quote beside it.
The picture is Mookie Wilson, baseball hall of famer, New York Met, and the reason for their 1986 walkoff World Series Win (Google “Bill Buckner grounder”).
The quote: “When I’m in a slump, I comfort myself by saying if I believe in dinosaurs, then somewhere, they must believe in me. And if they can believe in me, then I can believe in me. Then I bust out.”
First of all, freaking hilarious, no? I mean it’s a tortured sort of logic, but logic nonetheless.
And, to me it’s always been a kind of funny affirmation. Everybody needs a boost now and then. And if some folks use a dinosaur for that boost, well good for them for finding something that works.
In doing research for the Mook’s quote, I discovered something.
It was written by Charlie Rubin for the Village Voice as part of a spoof article in the run up to those 1986 post season playoff games.
The fourth and final photo is just flat out adorable and charming.
It’s a group of toadstools sitting in the woods. Liberally sprinkled over the ground all around are tiny lavender flowers, with little twigs and moist earth peeking up through the little purple buds.
Sitting on top of the largest toadstool is a tiny mouse. His coloring is a curious, almost equine pinto of white and sliver gray.
It’s an extremely sweet photographic image that could grace the pages of a child’s picture book.
I call it, “Nursery Rhyme”.
Those four photos are kind of random and silly. Today looking at them is kind of like seeing photos of myself from high school, that sense of having outgrown something that once was very important and very necessary.
