I set up my computer desktop so that all of my programs are neatly arranged on the left-hand side of my welcome screen (is that what they’re still called?). But, I have four little jpegs lined up vertically on the far right side of my computer desktop.

Back in darker times, when most of my brain power was taken up with worry, guilt, and stress, I discovered something that helped keep the worst of it from crashing down over my head like a rogue wave.

Contact Debbie Matthews at dm@bullcity.com.