GREENSBORO — Max Webb Wofford, 85, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, at Beacon Place.

Max was born April 3, 1938, in Lee County to Jess and Zora Wofford. He attended Greenwood School for all 12 years, graduating in 1957. During his high school years, he met a student, Patsy Galyon, at the rival Sanford Central High School, whom he married on Nov. 21, 1956.