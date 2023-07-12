GREENSBORO — Max Webb Wofford, 85, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, at Beacon Place.
Max was born April 3, 1938, in Lee County to Jess and Zora Wofford. He attended Greenwood School for all 12 years, graduating in 1957. During his high school years, he met a student, Patsy Galyon, at the rival Sanford Central High School, whom he married on Nov. 21, 1956.
During his teen years, he worked on the family farm and later at Davenport Distribution. He then went to work for Overnite Transportation and, in 1967, he, his wife and son, Billy, moved permanently to Greensboro. During his years with Overnite, he developed many long-term friendships with coworkers and with the people he met at the local companies where he picked up freight.
Max enjoyed numerous fishing trips and card games with this large circle of friends. He and Patsy also took many fishing trips along the North Carolina coast and traveled by car and bus on vacations across the United States.
Max was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patsy, in 2019; his brothers, James, Bill, Harold and Ralph and his sister, Lucy. He is survived by his son, Billy, and wife, Penny of Greensboro; granddaughter, Rebekah, of Raleigh and his dog, Lilly. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, with whom he enjoyed family get-togethers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hanes- Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with entombment to follow at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Max’s memory to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605; or a charity of their choice.
