SANNWS-07-21-23 MCKINNEY 1.jpeg

The cover of The Potter’s Road.

The Rev. Ricky R. McKinney Sr. has been pastoring in the area for more than three decades and recently wrote and published a book in which readers may see themselves.

In a recent interview, McKinney said “The Potter’s Road” is a dynamic collection of poetry and essays that illuminate the shared arc of the human experience.