This year, there are seven contestants vying for the prestigious title of Miss Lee Regional Fair, 2023.
Alizah Carolyne O’Quinn is in the 11th grade and attends Central Carolina Academy. Her parent is Tammy Buchanan O’Quinn
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This year, there are seven contestants vying for the prestigious title of Miss Lee Regional Fair, 2023.
Alizah Carolyne O’Quinn is in the 11th grade and attends Central Carolina Academy. Her parent is Tammy Buchanan O’Quinn
Anna Liese Gaines is a 12th-grader at Lee County High School. Her parents are Amanda and the late Rodney Gaines.
Ava Jean Abernathy a 10th-grader attending Lee County High School. Her parents are Steve Thomas and Vickie Harrington.
Hannah Elizabeth Inman is an 11th-grader attending Lee Christian School. Her parents are Tristan and Kristina Coggins.
Kaylee Renee Abernathy is a 12th-grader attending Lee County High School. Her parents are Steve Thomas and Vickie Harrington.
Lillian Elizabeth Moore is in the 11th grade and attends Lee County High School. Her parents are Alexia and Charles Moore.
Nevaeh Skye Matthews is a 10th-grader attending Lee Christian School. Her parents are Ricky and Jo Matthews.
Pageant committee members are Abby Faulk, pageant coordinator and former 2017 Miss Lee Regional Fair; Kym Smith, Broadway Lions Club president; and Crystal Smith, Sanford Lions Club past president. This team has been working together for the past several months to prepare for the Lee Regional Fair Pageants. “Excitement is building with over 58 contestants competing in this year’s Pageants” said Abby Faulk. Divisions are: Petite Miss, Tiny Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Lee.
The Pageants are scheduled for Sept. 13-15. Check the daily schedule posted on leeregionalfair.com for individual competition times. The Lee Regional Fair runs Sept. 13-17.
— Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.