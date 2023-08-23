SANFORD — Melissa McCormick Martin, 56, of Sanford, died Tuesday (08/22/23.
Melissa’s family will celebrate her life at Barbecue Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following in the church fellowship hall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANFORD — Melissa McCormick Martin, 56, of Sanford, died Tuesday (08/22/23.
Melissa’s family will celebrate her life at Barbecue Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following in the church fellowship hall.
The visitation will be the evening prior on Friday, August 25th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com.
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.