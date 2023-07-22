PINEHURST — FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services is thrilled to announce the addition of a new team member, Shelley Allison, PMHNP, a skilled and compassionate mental health nurse practitioner. With a strong background in nursing and a passion for behavioral health services, Allison brings several years of nursing experience and dedication to FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services.

Allison was inspired to pursue a career in nursing after witnessing a loved one’s battle with opiate addiction and pancreatitis. Recognizing the profound impact that nurses can have on individuals during their most vulnerable moments, Allison chose to study nursing and psychology.