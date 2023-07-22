PINEHURST — FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services is thrilled to announce the addition of a new team member, Shelley Allison, PMHNP, a skilled and compassionate mental health nurse practitioner. With a strong background in nursing and a passion for behavioral health services, Allison brings several years of nursing experience and dedication to FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services.
Allison was inspired to pursue a career in nursing after witnessing a loved one’s battle with opiate addiction and pancreatitis. Recognizing the profound impact that nurses can have on individuals during their most vulnerable moments, Allison chose to study nursing and psychology.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in psychology from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. She has eight years of experience in medical/surgical care, intermediate care, inpatient psychiatric and detox/residential nursing. Allison has experience caring for pediatrics, adolescents and adults with mental illness. She most recently served as charge nurse in the adult inpatient psychiatric unit at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Driven by a desire to make a greater difference in the lives of patients and within the community, Allison pursued advanced education to become a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. She obtained her master’s degree in nursing in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at Walden University in 2022.
By obtaining this additional qualification, Allison aims to provide enhanced resources and support for individuals struggling with mental health concerns and is thrilled to be able to continue this important work at the FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services clinic.
“ I love that I am able to develop deeper relationships with patients while partnering with them to work toward their mental health goals,” she said. “It is inspiring to walk with someone through challenging times and celebrating their victories. I find joy in supporting such journeys.” Originally from Texas, Allison found her way to the Sandhills area in 2020 due to her husband’s military service.
When she’s not caring for patients, Allison enjoys expressing her creativity through painting and embroidery and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through running. Additionally, she and her husband cherish quality time with loved ones, including their two furry companions.
For more information about FirstHealth Behavioral Health Services or to schedule an appointment with Shelley Allison, PMHNP, call (910) 715-3370.
