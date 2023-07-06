SANFORD — Michael Coulter Hattaway, DDS, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 following an automobile accident.
He was born Gaston County, on July 17, 1952 to James Herbert Hattaway and Catherine Coulter Hattaway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne Lehmann Hattaway and brother, James Hattaway.
Dr. Hattaway graduated from Sanford Central High School in 1970. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with his doctorate in dentistry. He was in private practice, at Michael C. Hattaway, DDS Family Dentistry, for over 35 years. He will be missed by his patients and the community that he served.
He is survived by his loving children Patrick Hattaway of Durham, Lindsey Hattaway Ingram (Bryan) of Sanford, Jessica Hattaway Coty (Joseph) of Georgia, Catherine Hattaway Harris (Ray) of Washington, North Carolina; brother, William Hattaway (Arielyn) of Gastonia; David Hattaway of Alabama and grandchildren, Gabi Ingram, Jace Ingram, Olivia Coty and Michael Coty.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the foyer of St. Luke United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Hill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dr. Hattaway’s memory, to the Helping Hand Clinic, 507 North Steele St., Sanford, NC 27330 or by visiting: www.hhcsanford.com.
Arrangements were made by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
