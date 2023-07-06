SANFORD — Michael Coulter Hattaway, DDS, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 following an automobile accident.

He was born Gaston County, on July 17, 1952 to James Herbert Hattaway and Catherine Coulter Hattaway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne Lehmann Hattaway and brother, James Hattaway.